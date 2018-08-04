Gov. Kasich criticizes Trump's tweet implying LeBron James isn't smart

Gov. John Kasich took to his Twitter page to disagree with President Trump's criticism of LeBron James. Trump implied James was not smart after an interview with CNN's Don Lemon about the opening of James' new school. (Associated Press/file)

It's a war of the words of sorts between the President and the Governor of Ohio.

Saturday morning, Governor John Kasich took to his personal Twitter page to criticize President Donald Trump's tweet about NBA star LeBron James.

Monday, James, an Ohio native, opened his first public school called the I Promise School. The school is located in James' hometown of Akron and was built in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron City Schools.

The school will host 240 third and fourth grade students but plans to expand to first through eighth grade by the year 2022.

MORE: A look inside LeBron James' new I Promise School in Akron

The three-time NBA champion has been making his rounds through the media circuit, discussing his new school among othser things.

James appeared with CNN's Don Lemon to discuss the new school before the two also briefly delved into politics when James said Trump used "athletes and athletics" to divide the country.

The President fired back late Friday night from his Twitter page, implying both Lemon and James were not smart. Trump referred to Lemon as the "dumbest man on television," and said Lemon "made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do." The President ended the tweet saying "I like Mike," possibly in reference to the popular debate over which NBA star is the greatest.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Saturday morning, Gov. Kasich took to his own Twitter page to disagree with the President saying people should be celebrating the four-time NBA MVP for "his charity work and efforts to help kids." Kasich also added his two-cents on the LeBron versus Jordan debate saying James is "all-around better."

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.



By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

It seems LeBron's recent departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers has not left a sour taste in the Governor's mouth for the Ohio native.

CNN's Lemon also didn't take the President's criticism lying down. He also responded indirectly on Twitter using the First Lady's initiative against the President.

Lemon asked "who's the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?" adding the hashtag "Be Best."

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Be Best is the initiative started by Melania Trump that encourages positival social, emotional, and physical habits.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.