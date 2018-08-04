McConnell formally announces re-election ahead of Fancy Farm

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has formally announced his 2020 re-election campaign in his home state.
McConnell has said for months he intends to run for re-election in 2020. But he left little room for doubt while speaking at the GOP breakfast in far western Kentucky on Saturday, the precursors to the Fancy Farm picnic which serves as the traditional starting point for the state's fall campaign season.
McConnell chose 30-year-old majority leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives Jonathan Shell as chairman of his campaign. Shell made national news in May when he was ousted in a Republican primary by a high school math teacher who had never run for office before. The election was seen by many as result of massive protests by teachers and public workers across the country.
