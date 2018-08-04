Anchor Glass to lay off 150 people, cut production

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Anchor Glass is cutting half of its Georgia workforce, citing a decline in demand for its products.

The company this week says its plant in Warner Robins is laying off 150 people when the facility shuts down one of its two furnaces in October. The furnaces create bottles for beer and other beverages.

Anchor Glass senior legal counsel Sam Hijab says employees were notified in July about the layoffs. Hijab says one bottle customer recently notified the company that they're reducing their orders. He wouldn't comment on the future of the Warner Robins' factory.

County tax records show Anchor Glass has owned the plant since 1987.

News outlets report three months ago, Anchor Glass also announced it was closing its Zanesville, Ohio plant, putting nearly 70 people out of work.

