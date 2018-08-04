Suspect in Bush's doctor's death deeded house to Ohio woman

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman who was an acquaintance of the man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors in Houston learned several days after the fatal shooting that he'd deeded his home to her.
Jeannette Spencer, of Painesville, Ohio, told the (Willoughby) News-Herald she called Joseph Pappas on July 24 after being notified by mail about the deed transfer. Dr. Mark Hausknecht was fatally shot while riding his bike four days earlier.
She says Pappas told her he'd given the home to her because he was terminally ill. She says she'd known Pappas for about 25 years.
Spencer says Pappas texted her Monday and said he was committing suicide and provided instructions on securing the home.
Pappas killed himself Friday during a confrontation with Texas authorities.
Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's a war of the words of sorts between the President and the Governor of Ohio.Full Story >
It's a war of the words of sorts between the President and the Governor of Ohio.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >