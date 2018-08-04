Kentucky GOP fundraiser featuring NRA leader draws protest

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Protesters shouted "shame" as people entered a Republican fundraiser featuring a National Rifle Association leader months after a shooting at a nearby Kentucky high school left two students dead and several others injured.
News media outlets report that inside the Friday event, incoming NRA President Oliver North received a standing ovation from about 300 people. North largely avoided the gun debate, focusing on topics like patriotism and freedom.
North was midway through his speech before he mentioned Marshall County High School, where the shooting occurred. He said the best way to avoid the "murder, the mayhem, the madness" students experienced was better school safety.
About 100 people gathered outside to protest gun violence.
A student is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 23 school shooting.
