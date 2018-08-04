94 moms simultaneously breastfeed, breaking record

After a group countdown, 94 mothers and their babies began to breastfeed at exactly 10:30 a.m. at Port City Community Church, according to a count provided by event organizers. (SOURCE: WECT)

On Saturday, close to 100 moms gathered in Wilmington to simultaneously breastfeed as part of an international movement, the Global Big Latch On.

After a group countdown, 94 mothers and their babies began to breastfeed at exactly 10:30 a.m. at Port City Community Church, according to a count provided by event organizers.

This year's breastfeeding gathering beat last year's record in Wilmington of 76 nursing moms.

"The greatest joy in life is breastfeeding your baby. The second greatest joy is helping another mom breastfeed hers," said Machelle Williams, who helped organize the event.

Williams is a co-chair of the Port City Breastfeeding Project and executive assistant of North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition.

"It's really nice to come and see that you're not alone," said Williams. "Sometimes breastfeeding can feel quite lonely if maybe you come from a family where you're the first person to breastfeed."

Around the world today, 7,316 children breastfed during the one minute countdown, according to data from the Global Big Latch On website.

Fathers, siblings, and other family members gathered to show support for the breastfeeding mothers. About 250 people attended the event in total, with 139 children.

Stephanie Bell, a participating mom, breastfed her one-month old daughter.

"Breastfeeding is really hard, and it's amazing to know that there are other women going through the same thing," said Bell.

"I think the amazing thing was seeing exactly how many women showed up to this event," said Bell. "It's kind of mind-blowing. It started as a handful of women trying to do something together, and now it's something that really influences the Wilmington Community."

After the Big Latch On, the group held a Mini Latch On for young children to practice breastfeeding with dolls.

The Mini Latch On helps encourage the next generation of future mothers to breastfeed, said Norma Escobar, Breastfeeding Coordinator with the New Hanover County Health Department.

Escobar has been trained as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant since 2002.

"Babies that are breastfed have lower respiratory infections, they have lower gastrointestinal infections, they have lower rates of things like cancer, diabetes, and obesity," said Escobar.

Infants should be fed breast milk exclusively for the first 6 months of life after birth, according to guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This means the baby does not eat or drink anything other than breastmilk, including water.

After the first 6 months, infants should be fed nutritious and safe complementary foods while breastfeeding continues for up to 2 years of age or beyond, according to recommendations from the World Health Organization.

World Breastfeeding Week is August 1 - 7, 2018.

"Women who breastfeed are healthier throughout the rest of their lives," said Escobar. "They have a lower chance of getting things like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and diabetes, and they are able to maintain their weight in a healthier range."

Beyond the medical benefits, Escobar says breastfeeding helps promote a bond between a mom and her baby.

"Most moms feel like they're the only ones who have ever gone through this, and it's just a really difficult thing at times," said Excobar. "Don't quit on your worst day, that's what I would say to you, don't quit on your first day."

Wendy Mateos participated in Saturday's Big Latch On with her three children.

"It feels like a village of mommas who support each other through all of the struggles of just nursing your baby," said Mateos about the event. "There's some shame in nursing your babies in some parts of the U.S., especially if they're over 12 months old. So I think this confirms that it's totally normally to breastfeed your baby, and breastfeed over 12 months of age."

The event also featured small businesses, and free items were given out in a raffle.

The event was originally scheduled to occur at the Battleship, but rain, flooding, and mosquitoes led organizers to move the event to the church.

"My older daughter, my first born, now likes to nurse her dolls because she mimics me nursing my infant son now," said Williams. "So allowing them to breastfeed their dolls, and feel a part of the journey is really important and I hope my grandchildren are breastfed."

For more information about breastfeeding resources in Southeastern North Carolina, visit https://portcitybreastfeedingproject.org/.

