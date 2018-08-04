Police: Tallahassee man seen on camera putting white bodily fluid into co-worker's drink

Robert Tyson, 62, was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday. (Source: Tallahassee Police Department)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL/RNN) - A Tallahassee man has been arrested after he was seen on camera putting a white bodily fluid into his co-worker's water mug multiple times.

Robert Tyson, 62, was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday.

On July 2, officers were called to the Center for Dermatology on Welby Way in response to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived they made contact with the victim, who said that her co-worker, Tyson, had placed bodily fluid in her water mug.

The victim told officers that she brought a mug filled with water to work. She said she was drinking water from the mug throughout the morning when she became aware of a white colored mucous floating at the top of her water.

According to the police report, based on the victim's observations, she believed the bodily fluid was placed in her water mug while it was unattended on her desk.

The victim also stated she remembered a similar incident happening during the previous week on June 26.

In that incident, she tasted something strange in her water and saw a white colored mucus-like substance floating in her drink.

She and another employee reviewed the security footage from July 2 and saw Tyson enter the victim's office, and put something into her mug.

Tyson was fired that same day.

Officers went to Tyson's home to speak with him, but he chose not to make a statement regarding the incident.

A week later, officers followed up with the victim, who suspected the motive for the incidents was that Tyson believed she lacked the capability to be an effective office manager.

The police report states, Tyson sent several letters to the victim and her employer indicating that he was not satisfied with her management style.

Officers reviewed video footage from both incidents, which showed Tyson pouring the bodily fluid into the victim's water mug.

The victim also provided officers with an email and letter that Tyson sent to human resources admitting his guilt.

In the email, he said, "I am attaching a letter of admission of guilt and a plea to end this matter quickly. I pray it will. My life is a total wreck right now."

In the letter, the victim would blame his actions on exhaustion due to his work schedule.

According to the police, his email confession was only in regards to the July 2 incident, since he did not know there was video footage of the June 26 incident.

Based on the evidence, Tyson is being charged with two counts of battery.

He was taken to the Leon County Detention Center and was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

