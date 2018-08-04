Mount Airy fire displaces family

A Mt. Airy family is displaced while repairs are being made to their home that was damaged in a Saturday afternoon fire.

Fire crews were called out to the 5200 block of Hawaiian Terrace at about 1:30 p.m. on the report of a fire in an apartment complex, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The family of two adults and two children made it out of the burning home without injury and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire in their apartment.

Fire crews found smoke detectors on the upper floor and the basement but found no smoke detectors on the first floor.

District Fire Chief Mark Sanders said not having a smoke alarm on the first floor may have contributed to advanced fire and smoke conditions.

The Cincinnati Fire Department reminds home owners to have working smoke detectors on all levels of their home, said Chief Sanders.

Fire investigators estimate the damage to the apartment at $15,000.

