Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

(CNN) - August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which means it's the perfect time to enjoy the combination of cookie and chocolate.

The delicious treat was invented by a woman named Ruth Wakefield, who published the first recipe in the 1938 edition of the "Tried And True" cookbook.

It caught on quickly and by 1939, Wakefield had given Nestle the right to use her cookie recipe and the name of her restaurant, Toll House.

