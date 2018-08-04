Seven Hills teacher rows solo across Atlantic Ocean in record time

Bryce Carlson rowed 2000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to the UK (Bryce Carlson)

Teacher Bryce Carlson holds a U.S. flag after departing from his boat (Bryce Carlson)

Local rowing coach Bryce Carlson has completed a solo, unassisted row across the North Atlantic Ocean in record time.

Carlson, a biology teacher at Seven Hills School, completed the row across the ocean in a little over five weeks.

He departed Quidi Vidi Harbor in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada on June 27.

Carlson arrived at St. Mary's, Isle of Scilly, United Kingdom at 7:39 p.m. BST on August 4, traveling more than 2000 miles.

Carlson unofficially set the record for the fastest West to East solo, unsupported crossing of the North Atlantic and is the first American to make the crossing.

The Ocean Rowing Society must confirm that Carlson broke the speed record for his crossing, which is expected to take some time.

A crowd cheered Carlson as he entered a marina, docked his boat, and made his way onto land.

He waved a U.S. flag to dozens of people gathered to congratulate him as it was announced he had made the crossing in record time. He later signed autographs for fans.

FOX19 spoke to him by phone back in July during his crossing -- he was in good spirits despite a couple of rough days at sea.

RELATED: Local coach rowing across Atlantic expects gale force conditions as Hurricane Chris nears

During his trip, Carlson faced large waves, strong winds, and even capsized multiple times. But his greatest challenge was dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Chris.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.