Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 4-year-old Norwood girl

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued by the state law enforcement agency for a Norwood girl.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued the alert for Taniyla Jones, 4, for the following counties: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren Counties.

Jones is described as 3'5", 45 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 12:50 p.m. Saturday on Crown Avenue in Norwood wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, white shorts with polka dots, and grey and pink shoes.

The girl was taken by her non-custodial mother, Shania Matthews, 26, who is described as 5'5", 184 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford Econoline van with Ohio license plate F540677.

This is not an Amber Alert but the child is believed to be in danger.

If you have information contact Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4521.

