Man arrested, charged with murder in Covington stabbing

A suspected murderer is now behind bars according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders tells Fox 19 Now that Chazrico "Silver" Gibson, 36, was arrested overnight.

An indictment warrant was issued for Gibson in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard.

Police say Howard was stabbed to death on the 5th Street Center Lot in the early morning of July 1.

Gibson was arrested by Covington Police around 2:30 Saturday morning.

He is charged with first degree murder and his bond is set $500,000.

