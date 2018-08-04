Highly contagious deadly virus infecting dogs is spreading fast

Police records said instead of driving his son to the hospital when it became clear something was very wrong, Coleman II drove to Crothersville. He refused to let anyone call 911 or get medical attention for the child, who later died.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
Taylor Hamlin was crowned the 2018 Maine Sea Goddess at the Maine Lobster Festival. She said the festival took her crown away the very next day because of social media posts.Full Story >
Police are on the scene of an unfolding situation in southwest Huntsville involving a barricaded gunman.Full Story >
