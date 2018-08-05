Trump passes on opportunity to criticize James at Ohio rally

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump has insulted NBA star LeBron James from afar but he passed up an opportunity to criticize him on his own turf. He stuck to Democrats, the news media and other familiar targets during a campaign rally Saturday night in James' home state of Ohio.

Trump's late-night tweet deriding James' intellect generated hours of online buzz in defense of the all-star from Akron who had just opened a school for at-risk children in his hometown.

Even first lady Melania Trump provided an assist to James, her spokeswoman saying it appeared to the president's wife that James was "working to do good things on behalf of our next generation" and that Mrs. Trump would be open to visiting his "I Promise" school. The statement didn't criticize Trump.

