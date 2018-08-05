Man dubbed 'homeless hero' saves woman who jumped off bridge

The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have completed their time as novice Buddhist monks.Full Story >
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.Full Story >
A person walking across the bridge heard the man’s screams for help, and both he and the woman were pulled from the waters.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
