Landscaper threatened with gun after grass clippings blow on MA man's car

LAWRENCE, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A man was arraigned on gun charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, after allegedly threatening a landscaper whose leaf blower left grass clippings on his car.

According to police, 21-year-old Franklin Laras was arrested after brandishing a firearm in front of a landscaper in a Lawrence, MA, Wendy’s parking lot.

Around noon Thursday, police say Laras was upset that the landscaper, who was using a leaf blower outside the Wendy’s, got grass on Laras’ car, a black Acura sedan.

A verbal confrontation took place, during which the landscaper says he offered to buy Laras lunch and have his car washed.

However, the situation escalated, and Laras allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a firearm that was tucked into his waistband.

Police say the suspect is not licensed to carry a firearm.

The landscaper and his crew called police, and Laras was arrested.

Laras is being held without bail on various firearm related charges.

In court, it was revealed the suspect was found in violation of probation on July 24 in connection to drug trafficking charges.

