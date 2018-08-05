At Fancy Farm, Democrats vie for influence ahead of 2019

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) - Potential Democratic candidates for governor of Kentucky waged a subtle contest for influence and attention at the 138th annual Fancy Farm picnic.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is the only one to formally declare his candidacy for the 2019 race. At least four other Democrats are considering it. All of them attended the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday.

State Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville made her first trip to the picnic. Former Auditor Adam Edelen said Democrats have been hurt by not having robust primaries. Beshear spent most of his time criticizing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. And Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins said it was important for candidates to wait until after the fall elections before announcing their candidacies.

Bevin did not attend the event.

