Suspect in custody after woman shot to death, removed from scene

Hamilton Township police have a person in custody after they say a woman was shot to death then removed from the scene in a vehicle. (File)

A woman died after being shot in Hamilton Township late Saturday night.

Hamilton Township police say they were called to a report of a woman not breathing near 342 Stephens Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police say once they arrived at the scene, they found that the woman had been removed from the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was later found in Deerfield Township.

The woman was found and taken to Bethesda North Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say a person of interest is in custody.

Police say the victim's name will be released once next of kin is notified. They have also not released the name of the suspect taken into custody or announced any charges.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.