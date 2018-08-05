Father accused of killing his two children found with non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police said the children’s mother found them dead on the bed when she returned from work (Source: KPRC, HOUSTON POLICE DEPT., CNN)

HOUSTON, TX (RNN/KPRC/CNN)- A man who was accused of killing his two children Saturday in a Houston apartment was found in his vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The victims are an 8-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who police say were killed by their father, 62-year-old Jean Pierre Ndossoka.

Houston police officials said the kids were stabbed to death.

Authorities say Ndossoka and his wife are separated.

Their two children were visiting him while their mother was at work when he called her with a terrifying message.

Authorities say Ndossoka called her and told her that he was going to kill the kids.

The woman came back to the apartment and found the children dead on the bed, according to local media.

Suspect Jean Pierre Ndossoka was found inside his vehicle in Pasadena around 1 am this morning. He had suffered a non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ndossoka was transported to the hospital in stable condition and charges are pending against him. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2018

Authorities said charges for Ndossoka are pending following his release from the hospital.

