Prosecutor disagrees with Pope Francis' death penalty ruling

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor says a new ruling from the Catholic Church stating the death penalty is always inadmissible hasn't changed his stance that it is sometimes necessary.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says he previously reconciled his Catholic faith with the idea of seeking the death penalty in certain cases. The Vatican announced Thursday that Pope Francis has approved a change to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, now saying the death penalty is an attack on the inherent dignity of any person.
Deters says there is "evil in the world," and there times when "society needs to defend itself."
The Enquirer reported Hamilton County is currently responsible for more executions in any county in Ohio since the death penalty was re-instituted in 1981.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Canine parvovirus can be deadly for man's best friend and cases appear to be on the rise around the Tri-State.Full Story >
Canine parvovirus can be deadly for man's best friend and cases appear to be on the rise around the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman died after being shot in Hamilton Township late Saturday night.Full Story >
A woman died after being shot in Hamilton Township late Saturday night.Full Story >
A person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday night in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
A person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday night in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >