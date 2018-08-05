Police find woman dead, man unconscious in vacant building

(Raycom Media/file) MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -
Middletown police are investigating after finding two bodies in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.
A woman was found dead and a man was found alive but unresponsive in the building near Main Street and Lafayette Avenue, according to Maj. Scott Reeve, a spokesperson for the police department.
The woman is white and believed to be in her 20s. Reeve said the woman may have died due to a drug overdose.
An autopsy is expected Monday.
The man was taken to a hospital. Detectives plan on speaking to him. His condition is unknown.
