Police find woman dead, man unconscious in vacant building

By Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Middletown police are investigating after finding two bodies in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.

A woman was found dead and a man was found alive but unresponsive in the building near Main Street and Lafayette Avenue, according to Maj. Scott Reeve, a spokesperson for the police department.

The woman is white and believed to be in her 20s. Reeve said the woman may have died due to a drug overdose.

An autopsy is expected Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital. Detectives plan on speaking to him. His condition is unknown.

