Police: Man fatally shot after argument with another male

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a man got into an argument with another male and was fatally shot in a Cleveland neighborhood.
Cleveland police they responded to a call reporting shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday in the city's Collinwood neighborhood and found 34-year-old Mario King shot. Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office say King died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say King and the other person exchanged gunfire.
Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chach) says the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.
The police investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Middletown police are investigating after finding two people in the back of a vacant building Saturday morning.Full Story >
Canine parvovirus can be deadly for man's best friend and cases appear to be on the rise around the Tri-State.Full Story >
Canine parvovirus can be deadly for man's best friend and cases appear to be on the rise around the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman died after being shot in Hamilton Township late Saturday night.Full Story >
A woman died after being shot in Hamilton Township late Saturday night.Full Story >
A person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday night in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
A person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday night in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >