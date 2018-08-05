Learn the Wright stuff at Air Force museum Family Day

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Do you have the Wright stuff?
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is offering free educational activities geared to families on Aug. 18. The celebration comes ahead of National Aviation Day on Aug. 19, the birthday in Dayton of Orville Wright. Orville Wright and his brother, Wilbur Wright, pioneered powered flight in 1903.
During Family Day, visitors to the museum near Dayton can learn about aviation and aerospace milestones.
There will be hands-on demonstrations throughout the event. Visitors can build and fly their own balsa glider.
There also will be story-time programs for children and a craft project.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
