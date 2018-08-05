Police: Dead woman, unconscious man found at vacant building

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police say they have found a woman dead and a man unconscious behind a vacant building in southwestern Ohio.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Middletown police Maj. Scott Reeve said officers were called Saturday morning after the two were found behind the house in the city roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
Reeve said police believe the man and woman may have overdosed and then were transported and dumped behind the vacant building.
Reeve said the female was believed to be in her 20s. Her name is being withheld until relatives could be notified. An autopsy was planned for Monday.
Reeve says the unconscious man was transported to a hospital, and authorities hope he will be able to tell them "what happened."
His condition wasn't immediately available.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
