Police investigate stabbing in Hamilton

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Butler County dispatcher, police were called to the 1900 block of Dixie Highway around 12:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The severity of the victim's injuries is unclear.

There is no suspect information at this time, the dispatcher said.

