Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-70 dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in central Ohio and has died.
Columbus police say Jahlil Woodie was walking eastbound on the median center line of I-70 Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.
Police say Woodie was struck shortly before 4:30 a.m. Authorities say he was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died a few hours later. Woodie's age and hometown were not immediately released.
Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Their investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
