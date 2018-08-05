80-year-old woman jailed for less than an eighth of marijuana

(RNN) - A deputy in Clare County, MI, went to 80-year-old Delores Saltzman’s home in June trying to return a lost phone and ID to her granddaughter.

When the deputy left, she had Saltzman in handcuffs in the back seat of her patrol car.

According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman’s home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.

Ordinarily, that wouldn’t have been an issue. Saltzman lives with arthritis, diverticulitis, muscle and bone aches, so she uses the substance to manage pain.

Unfortunately for her, the medical marijuana card she had at the time was expired. She was arrested for illegal possession of marijuana and taken to the county jail.

Saltzman told local media the deputy searched her bedroom, took pictures and even helped clean up her kitchen. She also said she was not read her rights.

Seven pipes, four joints, a grinder and a purple jar with cannabis were confiscated. Saltzman said she only had less than an eighth of an ounce.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis released the following statement about the arrest:

Law enforcement went to Ms. Saltzman’s home looking for an individual who had been known to stay at that residence. When the deputy arrived, she could smell the odor of marijuana. When she interacted with Ms. Saltzman at the door, Ms. Saltzman admitted to have been smoking marijuana and possessing marijuana and that she had allowed her medical marijuana card to lapse. At that time, Ms. Saltzman turned over to the deputy 7 marijuana pipes, 4 joints, a grinder, and a purple glass jar that also held a quantity of marijuana inside. The deputy arrested Ms. Saltzman for the illegal possession of marijuana and lodged her in the Clare County Jail. Based upon that arrest, a police report and request for charges was generated by the deputy and presented to our office. My assistant prosecutor authorized a possession of marijuana charge based upon the admission by Ms. Saltzman that she wasn’t a medical marijuana card holder and the evidence that she did possess marijuana illegally. However, our goal is to ensure that individuals who utilize medical marijuana are doing so legally. As such, Ms. Saltzman was encouraged to obtain her medical marijuana card and if she did so, the case would be dismissed. She did obtain her medical marijuana card and the case was dismissed.

Saltzman complied with the order. Her renewed medical marijuana card is en route.

On Aug. 2, a judge signed an order to dismiss her case without prejudice. Sheriff John Wilson released the following statement about the case:

What the person was doing was illegal, had she renewed her medical marijuana card she would have been fine. I agree with the action the prosecutors office and allowing the subject to renew her card, thus dismissing the case. The person was illegally in possession of marijuana.

