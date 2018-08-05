Police: Man found shot dies; suspect taken into custody

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a male was shot in southwestern Ohio and taken to a hospital where he has died.

Huber Heights police say he was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the Dayton suburb on Sunday afternoon. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died. His name and age weren't immediately released.

Police say a male suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Authorities say shots had been fired at a residence in the area.

Police didn't release any additional information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

