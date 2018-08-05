Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) - In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.
"I will keep fighting," Lovato wrote Sunday in a post on Instagram.
She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.
She said she's learned that the illness of addiction doesn't fade and is something she "must continue to overcome," and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.
The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new series is not a "New Generation" reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's life.Full Story >
The new series is not a "New Generation" reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's life.Full Story >
In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.Full Story >
In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.Full Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?Full Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureFull Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.Full Story >
A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with itFull Story >
A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with itFull Story >
If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting called motion smoothing. It's called the Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.Full Story >
If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting called motion smoothing. It's called the Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.Full Story >
Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.Full Story >
Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.Full Story >
The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.Full Story >
The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.Full Story >
A group of coordinated fake Facebook accounts created a rally that had thousands of users interested in attending. Facebook removed the Pages and accounts.Full Story >
A group of coordinated fake Facebook accounts created a rally that had thousands of users interested in attending. Facebook removed the Pages and accounts.Full Story >
Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.Full Story >
Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.Full Story >