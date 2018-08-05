Hartwell residents fed up with neighbor's yard

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...Full Story >
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.Full Story >
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are closely watching Hurricane Hector, a powerful category 4 storm nearing Central Pacific waters.Full Story >
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are closely watching Hurricane Hector, a powerful category 4 storm nearing Central Pacific waters.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.Full Story >
Officials in Jones County are the scene of a possible drowning.Full Story >
Officials in Jones County are the scene of a possible drowning.Full Story >