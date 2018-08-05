Hartwell residents fed up with neighbor's yard

A Hartwell man is causing quite the disturbance in his community, as a neighbor says he hasn't cleaned up his yard in years. (WXIX)

A Hartwell man is causing quite the disturbance in his neighborhood.

He lives in the 8000 block of Mace Avenue, and his yard is a mess.

"The homeless camp looks like the French Riviera compared to this yard," said one neighbor in the 8000 block of Mace Avenue who asked not to be identified.

The neighbor tells FOX19 NOW he has asked the man to clean up his yard for years to no avail.

"It's a cluster ****," said the unidentified neighbor. "It's a complete disaster. The city passes it on to the next guy, to the next guy, to the next guy."

He said he has been fighting the battle for the neighborhood since 2007.

FOX19 NOW also attempted to speak to the resident with the messy yard, but he has a no trespassing sign on his fence. Attempts to reach him by phone failed.

The 69-year-old neighbor says he downloaded documents from the city's Property Maintenance Code Enforcement website. It shows what the city has done -- or not done -- to clean up this situation.

On May 15, 2015, the city observed a violation and ordered the man to pick up.

On Oct. 2, 2015, a re-inspection revealed no progress and final notice was recommended.

In December 2015, a city inspector noted in part that clean-up was underway, and the owner hoped to have work completed soon in spite of weather conditions.

But in March 2016, documents read, "Yard remains in violation behind the fence."

In November 2017 the inspector simply wrote, "No Compliance."

When asked why he believes the city is not helping, the 69-year-old, fed-up neighbor replied, "Because we are just poor people in Hartwell."

FOX19 NOW asked for an on-camera interview from someone representing the city, but was denied.

Instead, the city sent a statement which reads in part, "This issue is currently under review by the Law Department. As such the City cannot, at this time, provide any further information on the matter."

"If this was in Hyde Park it would be gone in a week," the disgruntled neighbor said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.