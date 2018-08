As millions of kids at home and across the country head back to school, safety is the No. 1 priority for educators and school officials.

Two Mason City Schools bus drivers are taking that responsibility to heart.

In a Youtube video, the bus drivers dish out some safety tips to students who ride to and from school, including:

Walk -- don't run -- up to the bus when the driver gives the signal to board

Stay out of the "danger zone" -- within 10 feet of the bus -- so drivers can see you

Carry on no more than what you can fit in your lap

Keep your hands to yourself

Don't eat or drink anything on board

The full video can be viewed below.

