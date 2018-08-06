Baby's body found floating in river near Brooklyn Bridge

Unsure if someone else had gone in with the baby, rescue crews continued to search the water Sunday night. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – Wearing only a diaper, an 8-month-old baby was spotted floating in New York’s East River, but even though the infant was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Tourists from Oklahoma, the Campbell family was taking in the view under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday afternoon when mother Diana Campbell made a heartbreaking discovery.

"That's when I spotted the baby. Its little head was under the water, but his little legs were over," Diana Campbell said.

The baby, dressed only in a diaper, was floating in the East River, about 30 feet offshore.

A backpack was floating nearby.

Diana Campbell called for her husband and sons.

"I asked my husband to come because he's a good swimmer. And I was like, 'Come get the baby out of the water,'" she said.

The family called 911.

Then, father Monte Campbell jumped in the water and pulled the baby out. He performed CPR for about five minutes until first responders arrived, according to his son Austin Campbell.

The baby, later determined to be about 8 months old, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

#NYPD Harbor is on scene canvassing in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge in regards to a baby that was found in the water. Searching for any additional victims. If anyone has information on the baby please call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/6y1rxJN7Rr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 5, 2018

The medical examiner will work to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

Police say it wasn’t immediately clear why the child was in the water, and no parent or guardian was present. They say the baby was suffering no obvious signs of trauma when he was first spotted.

Unsure if someone else had gone in with the baby, rescue crews continued to search the water Sunday night.

