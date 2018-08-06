Police: Suspect stole from Chuck E. Cheese, restaurant

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) - Police in southwestern Ohio are searching for a man who they say burglarized a Chuck E. Cheese and another restaurant.

WDTN-TV reports both burglaries happened Saturday in Miamisburg. Police say the suspect broke into Roosters and stole change. Authorities say the suspect stole electronic devices while police were investigating at Roosters.

Police say the suspect was wearing a cook or dishwasher apron. Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Miamisburg police.

Information from: WDTN-TV, http://www.wdtn.com

