Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old Ashtabula boy found safe

The Amber Alert issued by Ashtabula police has been canceled after the 2-year-old boy who was taken by his father was found safe.

Police said Antonio Noble was taken from the 1000 block of West 37th Street in Ashtabula by 31-year-old Jerome Noble on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m.

Jerome is African-American and is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray hat in a small or mid-size gray vehicle driven by a white female with blonde or light brown hair.

Jerome is believed to be off of his bi-polar and schizophrenic medication and said police will have to rip the child from his arms. He does have a history of drug and alcohol abuse and said he would "either go to prison or die" before giving up his child.

Antonio is described as an African-American boy with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was taken without a shirt or diapers.

Authorities did not immediately indicate that status of Jerome after the boy was found.

