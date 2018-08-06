Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy taken by bi-polar, schizophrenic father

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was believed to have been taken by his father who stated he will "either go to prison or die" before giving up his child.

According to the Ashtabula police, Antonio Noble was taken from the 1000 block of West 37th Street in Ashtabula by 31-year-old Jerome Noble on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m.

Jerome is African-American and is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray hat in a small or mid-size gray vehicle driven by a white female with blonde or light brown hair.

Jerome is believed to be off of his bi-polar and schizophrenic medication and said police will have to rip the child from his arms. He does have a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Antonio is described as an African-American boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was taken without a shirt or diapers.

If you have any information regarding the Amber Alert, please contact police immediately.

