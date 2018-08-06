Man leaps from balcony to balcony to save 3 kids from apartment fire

Smoke and flames tore through the Florida apartment building after officials say a blaze started in a second-floor unit. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

MIAMI-DADE, FL (WSVN/CNN) – While two families lost their apartments in a fire, no one lost their lives, thanks to firefighters and one brave neighbor who came to the rescue of three trapped children.

Juan Meneses, a resident of a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment building, says he was surprised to see a big cloud of smoke when he opened his door Saturday morning.

Smoke and flames were tearing through the building after officials say a blaze started in a second-floor unit.

Cell phone video captured the frantic scene as fire crews worked to keep the flames from spreading.

But before those crews arrived, Meneses leaped into action to make sure three children trapped in their apartment got out safely.

"I heard someone screaming, and I saw the kids," Meneses said. "I pretty much jumped from our balcony to next door and then onto their balcony. I grabbed the youngest one."

Meneses had no time to think – just act – as the fire was gaining momentum.

"It was tough. So, I just tried my best to get the youngest one over," he said.

All three children were rushed to the hospital and have since been released.

The children’s mother Enide Geffrard says during the fire, she was scared thinking about her kids, ages 9, 10 and 15.

Geffrard says the family lost everything in the fire, but she is grateful for everyone who helped save her children’s lives.

"I say, 'Thank you God.' I cannot say, 'Why me?' I say, 'Thank you God' because the most important thing for me is my kids, my husband and me," she said.

The Geffrards and one other family were displaced by the fire. Their landlord has offered them space in vacant apartments.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

