Police putting up signs to discourage giving to panhandlers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A police department in central Kentucky is advising motorists to stop giving money to panhandlers.
Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas told news outlets that the agency has partnered with the United Way of Central Kentucky to put up signs dissuading people from giving to panhandlers. These signs include a website, etowncares.com , where people can get information on better ways to give to charity.
Thomas said the initiative stems from complaints about panhandlers. He said the city has seen an increase in panhandling since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that ordinances prohibiting the activity are unconstitutional.
The department plans to put up six signs around the city over the next few weeks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
Convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland made a statement in court Friday as his re-sentencing trial wrapped up.Full Story >
Convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland made a statement in court Friday as his re-sentencing trial wrapped up.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
An incident originally reported as a stabbing Sunday turned out to be a bike accident, Hamilton police said early Monday.Full Story >
An incident originally reported as a stabbing Sunday turned out to be a bike accident, Hamilton police said early Monday.Full Story >
As millions of kids at home and across the country head back to school, safety is the No. 1 priority for educators and school officials. Two Mason City Schools bus drivers are taking that responsibility to heart.Full Story >
As millions of kids at home and across the country head back to school, safety is the No. 1 priority for educators and school officials. Two Mason City Schools bus drivers are taking that responsibility to heart.Full Story >