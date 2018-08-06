Police putting up signs to discourage giving to panhandlers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A police department in central Kentucky is advising motorists to stop giving money to panhandlers.

Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas told news outlets that the agency has partnered with the United Way of Central Kentucky to put up signs dissuading people from giving to panhandlers. These signs include a website, etowncares.com , where people can get information on better ways to give to charity.

Thomas said the initiative stems from complaints about panhandlers. He said the city has seen an increase in panhandling since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that ordinances prohibiting the activity are unconstitutional.

The department plans to put up six signs around the city over the next few weeks.

