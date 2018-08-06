Closing arguments expected Monday in serial killer's re-sentencing

Convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland in court last week during his re-sentencing trial. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.

The jury will get the case afterward and be sequestered until they decide if the man who admitted to killing two young teenage girls and two women should live or die.

Kirkland, 49, asked the jury to spare his life last week in a a 3-minute statement as testimony wrapped up. It was not immediately clear if he wrote it, or if one of his lawyers did on his behalf.

He said he could not provide any explanations for "my atrocious acts" in the slayings of two young teenage girls and two women whose bodies he also burned.

"I understand I have hurt so many people with these horrible crimes. To all to all the families, friends and loved ones of those hurt and still hurting for my behaviors, I am truly sorry for your pain," Kirkland said during his 3-minute statement.

"Please understand, though, I am not here to beg for mercy, nor your forgiveness. I am not here to offer excuses."

He said everyone is hurt in their life time, some more than others and not everyone is fortunate enough to have a caring family and guidance to help them.

"Those without essential guidance use whatever devices are available to ease their pains, becoming more damaged than before," he said.

"I am proof a young person deeply abused, physically, emotionally and mentally, becomes the abuser. People have stated I am evil. People have stated I am a monster. I express this: I cannot offer any justifiable explanations for my senseless acts.

"I neither except neither mercy or forgiveness. I am not looking for absolution. Eventually, I will answer to a higher authority.

"I do not blame you if you kill me. I do not deserve to live. But, please, spare my life."

Kirkland was convicted in a 2010 jury trial of the murders of Esme Kenney, 13, Casonya Crawford, 14, Kimya Rolison, 25 and Mary Jo Newton, 45.

He also burned their bodies, telling police in his lengthy, taped confession that prosecutors played in court: "Fire purifies."

Esme was the last girl he killed.

It was the seventh-grader's brutal rape and strangulation that finally led to police charging Kirkland with multiple murders to keep him locked up for good.

Kirkland was sentenced to life in prison for the women's murders and then sentenced to death for what he did to the girls.

But the Ohio Supreme Court tossed out Kirkland's death sentence and ordered a re-sentencing due to statements made during closing arguments by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is seeking the death penalty again.

He has told the jury how Kirkland killed his victims, strangling Esme even though she begged for her life. She promised not to tell if he would just let her go.

He choked the girl to death with his bare hands and a rag. Then, he set her lifeless body on fire and walked off with her iPod and watch.

Police later found him near her body, asleep in a wooded area. He still had her items.

Deters has publicly said if the death penalty doesn't apply to Kirkland, he doesn't know who the person would be that should get it.

Kirkland's lawyers contend he was abused as a child, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and repeatedly tried to get medical treatment.

In all, Kirkland has been convicted now of killing a total of five females.

He served 16 years in prison for the 1987 killing of Leola Douglas after she spurned his sexual advances. He also set her on fire.

