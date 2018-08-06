10 pricey sports cars recalled for faulty airbags and wheels

Two makers of 10 exclusive sports cars driven on U.S. roads are warning owners about defective air bags and wheels that can fall off. (Source: Pixabay/file)

(WTXL/RNN) - Two makers of ten exclusive sports cars driven on U.S. roads are warning owners about defective air bags and wheels that can fall off.

The wheels can fall off eight of the Italian automaker's cars - the Lamborghini Aventador and its super-sports variant, the Aventador. The cars cost up to $540,000

The Lamborghini's "loose centering bolts may cause wheel detachment," the National Highway Transportation Administration said in a recall about the 2015 and 2016 models. "... A wheel detachment can increase the risk of a crash."

Lamborghini's worldwide recall is expected to begin Aug. 31, 2018.

The automaker will replace the bolts free of charge if the owners call a toll-free number (1-866-681-6276), use a certain reference number (L73XR0318) and then deliver the cars to a dealer.

Two of the $3 million French-made Bugatti Chiron have defective airbags.

Owners of the Bugatti Chiron need not make a phone call, according to thedrive.com. Bugatti will phone the owners.

The automaker will send a team of engineeers and technicians to determine if their car owners have one of the two cars - out of the 12 sold in the United States - they believe to have defective side-impact bags.

The affected vehicles' doors will be flown to France to be repaired.

No one is known to have been injured by the issues with any of the cars.

