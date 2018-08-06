Meet your local police at National Night Out events Tuesday

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac talks with a member of Citizens on Patrol at the 2016 National Night Out Event (Photo: Cincinnati Police Twitter)

Meet your local police department and learn how you can help them protect and serve your community at National Night Out events across the Tri-State this week.

The annual outdoor parties unite police and neighbors in support of building stronger partnerships and crime prevention.

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Police District 4 Captain Martin Mack and Jerome Wright with the Reds Community Fund will be on FOX19 NOW Morning News at 7:50 a.m. Monday.

In Cincinnati, the 35th annual National Night out will be celebrated Tuesday in six locations throughout the city. There will be free food, entertainment, fun and games for all, coupons and giveaways and door prizes.

District 1: Mt. Adams Ida Street Bridge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at Grant Park, 65 E. McMicken Ave. in Over-the-Rhine from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District 2: Owl's Nest, 1984 Madison Rd. in Hyde Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

District 3: Oskamp Park, 5652 Glenway Ave. in Westwood from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District 4: Roselawn Park, 2026 E. Seymour Ave. in Roselawn from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

District 5: College Hill Presbyterian Church, 5742 Hamilton Ave., in College Hill from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Other National Night Out Events will be held in communities such as Middletown, Newport and Clermont County's Miami Township. You might want to check your local police department's Facebook page for details, or give them a call.

