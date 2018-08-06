Ohio man dies while swimming at beach along Lake Michigan

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man has died after going missing while swimming at a Lake Michigan beach along northwestern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Salomon C. Martinez of Cincinnati was swimming with a group of friends Sunday at Portage Lakefront Riverwalk beach in Portage when he didn't resurface. Fire department rescuers found him underwater.
The DNR says Martinez was taken to a hospital and died.
Assistant Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the lake surface was choppy at the time due to winds. Sosby says that there has been a higher than average number of calls to assist people on Lake Michigan this season.
