Teens allegedly tried to steal woman's car but couldn't work manual transmission

Hamilton County voters, not a couple of county commissioners, likely will decide if the sales tax you pay will go up.Full Story >
The Amber Alert issued by Ashtabula police has been canceled after the 2-year-old boy who was taken by his father was found safe.Full Story >
Meet your local police department and learn how you can help them protect and serve your community at National Night Out events across the Tri-State this week.Full Story >
Authorities say an Ohio man has died after going missing while swimming at a Lake Michigan beach along northwestern Indiana.Full Story >
The morning commute is off to a rough start. A crash is blocking the left two lanes of southbound Interstate 75 at the the Norwood Lateral.Full Story >
