Teens allegedly tried to steal woman's car but couldn't work manual transmission

The 15-and-17-year-old suspects each face various charges in juvenile court. (Source: Pixabay, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (RNN) – Two teenagers face various charges after police say they allegedly tried to carjack a woman but were unable to take off in her car due to its manual transmission.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old on an evening in early August following two separate alleged carjacking attempts, according to a police press release.

The suspects ran up to the first victim in a parking garage at 6:20 p.m. and opened the front doors on both the driver and passenger sides of her car, police say.

The victim screamed and blasted the car horn when the suspects allegedly attempted to pull her from her car. She sustained minor injuries.

The teenagers fled the scene on foot.

One hour later, police say the teenagers stole a woman’s keys out of her hand after she parked outside of a Kroger.

This time, the suspects made it inside the car, according to the press release.

But a few seconds later, they left the car and ran away. Police believe they didn't know how to use the victim’s manual transmission.

Officers arrested the teenagers a short time later. They are each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property and attempted theft of a vehicle.

