A crash is slowing southbound Interstate 75 near the Norwood Lateral Monday morning. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

The morning commute is off to a rough start.

A crash is blocking the left two lanes of southbound Interstate 75 between the Norwood Lateral and Mitchell Avenue exit.

Delays already are approaching 30 minutes.

You can detour around by taking eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to southbound I-71 to get Downtown. From there to get into northern Kentucky, take westbound Fort Washington Way to return to southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge.

