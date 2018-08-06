Cincinnati man dies while swimming at Lake Michigan beach

Authorities say an Ohio man has died after going missing while swimming at a Lake Michigan beach along northwestern Indiana.

Salomon C. Martinez of Cincinnati was swimming with a group of friends Sunday at Portage Lakefront Riverwalk beach in Portage when he didn't resurface, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Fire department rescuers found him underwater.

The DNR says Martinez was taken to a hospital and died.

Assistant Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the lake surface was choppy at the time due to winds.

Sosby said that there has been a higher than average number of calls to assist people on Lake Michigan this season.

