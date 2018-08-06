Cincinnati man dies while swimming at Lake Michigan beach

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was believed to have been taken by his father who stated he will "either go to prison or die" before giving up his child.Full Story >
Authorities say an Ohio man has died after going missing while swimming at a Lake Michigan beach along northwestern Indiana.Full Story >
The morning commute is off to a rough start. A crash is blocking the left two lanes of southbound Interstate 75 at the the Norwood Lateral.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A man is under arrest in connection a woman's shooting death in Hamilton Township over the weekend.Full Story >
