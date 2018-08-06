Hamilton County voters could see tax hike on fall ballot after all

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is expected Monday to discuss and could vote whether to place a property tax levy for children's services on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Wednesday is the deadline for ballot initiatives.

This comes less than a week after commissioners rescinded a 0.2 percent sales tax increase to avoid a legal challenge and referendum that may have hurt Democrats at the polls in November, including Congressional candidate Aftab Pureval.

In May, Hamilton County's Tax Levy Review Committee recommended a levy that would generate an additional $37 million annually, a copy of their report shows.

"....Ohio children services are in crisis. With higher service needs, more children in care, more complex needs, kinship families in need of support, and an overburdened workforce; all exacerbated by significant cuts in funding – JFS resources simply cannot keep up, let alone improve," the report states.

"For children services to provide the minimum services required by law and by human decency, additional revenue is necessary. For children services to maintain the level of service being provided today, further additional revenue is necessary. And for enhancement of services to a “best practices” level, our voters will need to support an even higher level of funding."

One in 9 children in the county are helped by Hamilton County Job and Family Services. The Children's Services Levy supports services to help keep the county’s abused and neglected children safe.

The levy provides the local funding for the care and placement of children in Hamilton County. The levy was last approved in November 2016 with 72 percent approval, according to the county.

The 2016 levy review identified potential threats to levy services, including reductions in state and federal funding and increases to the number of children in care and the level of care necessary.

In 2017, the levy helped more than 20,000 local abused and neglected children. Five years ago, that number was under 15,000 - a 37 percent increase, according to the county.

While the opioid epidemic has played a role in that increase, 79 percent of current cases have a combination of substance abuse, domestic violence and/or untreated mental illness.

The Hamilton County Children’s Services levy was first approved in 1981, and has not increased since 1996, according to the county.

