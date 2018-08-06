Chicago weekend gun violence kills 9, injures more than 50

Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old. (Source: Raycom Media)

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) - Shootings killed at least five people and hurt at least 53 over the weekend between 5 p..m. Friday and midnight on Monday.

Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.

No suspects were in custody for the shootings at last check, and all of the injured victims were in stable condition.

"As you may be aware, the city of Chicago experienced a violent night. Incidents of either random or targeted shooting on our streets is totally unacceptable," Chief Fred Waller said in a Sunday press conference.

Waller said many of the incidents were targeted, gang-related shootings, and in some cases, suspects were using larger summer crowds as cover.

"Far too often, we continue to see the devastating effects that illegal guns have in some of our communities," he said. "They underscore the real problem of violent criminals who use illegal guns in some of our communities without the fear of consequences of their actions."

During one early morning period of more than two hours, 25 people were shot in five mass shootings, police told the Chicago Tribune.

