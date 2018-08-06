Chicago weekend gun violence kills at least 11, injures about 70

Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
Monday, August 6 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:10:33 GMT
(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.
Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.
CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) - Shootings killed at least 11 people and hurt about 70 over the weekend between 5 p..m. Friday and midnight on Monday, the Associated Press reported.
Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.
No suspects were in custody for the shootings at last check, and all of the injured victims were in stable condition.
"As you may be aware, the city of Chicago experienced a violent night. Incidents of either random or targeted shooting on our streets is totally unacceptable," Chief Fred Waller said in a Sunday press conference.
Waller said many of the incidents were targeted, gang-related shootings, and in some cases, suspects were using larger summer crowds as cover.
"Far too often, we continue to see the devastating effects that illegal guns have in some of our communities," he said. "They underscore the real problem of violent criminals who use illegal guns in some of our communities without the fear of consequences of their actions."
During one early morning period of more than two hours, 25 people were shot in five mass shootings, police told the Chicago Tribune.
Copyright 2018 WGN via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.
Friday, August 3 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:42:01 GMT
Monday, August 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:48:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). FILE--In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Eleven states have joined eight others and the District of Columbia in a feder...
Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:43:30 GMT
Sunday, August 5 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-08-05 11:38:10 GMT
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...
Friday, August 3 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:39:22 GMT
Sunday, August 5 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-08-05 08:22:22 GMT
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
