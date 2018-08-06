National Corvette Museum looks to diversify collection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The curator of the National Corvette Museum wants to expand its collection beyond the titular car in order to better tell its story.
Derek Moore tells the Bowling Green Daily News the museum has done "a good job telling the Corvette-centric story" since opening in 1994, but it's time to delve into the impact America's sports car has had.
Moore has put out a call for donations of classic automobiles like 1950s-era Ford Thunderbirds and early American sports cars like the Stutz Bearcat and the Nash-Healey. He says these non-Corvettes have played a role in the evolution of the Corvette by providing competition.
He's also looking for other models manufactured at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, like the Cadillac XLR.
The museum typically has around 80 cars on display.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
