Closing arguments expected in convicted killer resentencing

CINCINNATI (AP) - The resentencing case for a convicted serial killer in the slaying of two Ohio teens is set to wrap up this week.

Closing arguments in 49-year-old Anthony Kirkland's case are expected Monday in Cincinnati.

Kirkland asked Hamilton County jurors on Friday to spare his life. He said he would understand if they recommended the death penalty again.

Kirkland was sentenced to death in 2010 after his conviction for the deaths of 14-year-old Casonya Crawford and 13-year-old Esme Kenney. Authorities say he strangled them and burned and dumped their bodies.

The state Supreme Court overturned his death sentence last year, citing comments county Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) made during Kirkland's trial. Deters is again seeking the death penalty.

Kirkland is serving a life prison term for the slayings of two women.

