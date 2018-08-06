Dog dies protecting family from intruder - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dog dies protecting family from intruder

ROMULUS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - A Michigan man credited his dog for saving his family when a gunman barricaded himself inside their home.

"He wasn't a big pit bull; he was a runt," said Kyle Brown, the homeowner. "He was only 40 pounds."

On Friday, a suspected gunman running from a botched carjacking jumped Brown's fence.

"As soon as I made eye to eye contact with him, I could tell by the look in his eyes and by his intent, he was not at all mentally - he knew what he was doing and it was an opportunity," he said.

Petey, the 2-year-old pit bull, felt the danger and tried to attack the suspect.

"When the pit bull came out and encountered him, he immediately pulled his gun out and shot him," Brown said.

Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.

"The only thing I heard was, 'Boom boom boom boom,'" Brown said. "There were several gunshots."

He was holding Petey inside the home when he saw the suspect come back over the fence.

Brown's 10-year-old son and his friend, Tommy, were at home. As the suspect came up to the door, the dad tried to get everyone one out.

"Once he got to the door he pulled for his gun, and I'm communicating with Tommy, 'Come on, come on Tommy, hurry up.' And unfortunately, Tommy just froze up," Brown said.

Tommy, 7, became barricaded in the house with the suspect. Hours later, he was released.

The suspect gave himself up soon after releasing the boy.

Although still traumatized from what they went through, everyone is physically OK. But they are missing Petey.

"Petey didn't make it, but, son, you can't be upset with him. He not only saved my life, but he saved our lives," Brown said.

Petey's family will remember him as the runt who gave his life for his family.

Police have not released the suspect's name or the charges he is facing.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

